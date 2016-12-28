More Christmas ballet magic

The London Royal Opera House’s version of beloved Christmas ballet The Nutcracker returns to the screen today at Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s.

A mesmerising classical ballet loved by audiences of all ages, Tchaikovsky’s overture transforms this magical tale into the most enchanting of performances. Choreographed by Peter Wright, the many charming elements of this ballet are brought to life, continuing to make The Nutcracker one of the most popular ballets of all times. Set designs by Julia Trevelyan Oman light up the stage, adding that magical Christmas touch in the most spectacular of ways. This year’s production is also in celebration of Wright’s 90th birthday, ensuring the performance is even more spectacular than ever.

The Nutcracker unfolds over two glorious acts. The first act takes place on Christmas Eve with Drosselmeyer giving young Clara a nutcracker doll, leading to an array of events, including a magically growing Christmas tree, a midnight battle of toy soldiers and a magical snowstorm.

As the ballet moves on to the second act, audiences are transported to the Kingdom of Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy is introduced in her glittering court, in a series of dazzling dances.

■ The Nutcracker is being shown this afternoon at 4pm on Malta’s largest screen in Eden Cinemas’ newly reopened Premium Theatre. Tickets for the show also include free parking and patrons can benefit from a 25 per cent discount at Waterbiscuit on presentation of their cinema ticket. For more information or tickets visit www.edencinemas.com.mt.