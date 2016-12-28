Human indifference to Aleppo

The city of Aleppo was once one of the greatest cities in the region; the largest city in Syria and the third largest in the former Ottoman Empire. Archaeologists estimate that the site of its ancient city has been occupied since 5000BC. The impressive Aleppo Citadel – an ancient fortified palace – was still in use up until 1945. The beautiful Great Mosque of Aleppo, the final resting place of Zechariah, stands on what was previously the garden of a Christian cathedral. Its former synagogue once housed the important Aleppo Codex. The city was a reminder of the multi-layered history of the Mediterranean.

After four years of constant fighting during the Syrian civil war, Aleppo now stands as a painful reminder of human indifference. It exemplifies the Obama administration’s lack of clout, leadership and verve during this conflict. Its current state is the sad product of a cynical military and political ploy engineered by Russia, Iran and the Assad regime.

The stories of the people of Aleppo deserve to be heard. They narrate the events of citizens under siege; individuals whose front doors have become front lines of battle and whose lives are at the mercy of regime forces. Many took to Twitter to chronicle the events as they unfold. Their experiences make for grim reading.

Fatemah, the mother of seven-year-old Bana Alabed, poignantly asked: “Dear world, there’s intense bombing right now. Why are you silent? Why? Why? Why? Fear is killing me and my kids.” Her daughter, writing from East Aleppo, reminds us that this is her “last moment to either live or die”.

Ismail Alabdullah, an activist, mourns the city he once knew: “You are more than a mother to me; you will stay in my heart even in my grave my beloved Aleppo.” As the ceasefire ended, he remarks that everyone will be executed when Assad’s forces and their thugs capture his part of the city. His brother was later killed by the Assad regime as he was helping to evacuate the injured.

Zouhir Al Shimale, a freelance journalist based in eastern Aleppo, reports on the situation the citizens of Aleppo had to endure over the past years: barrel bombs, displaced people, homelessness, deaths and people stuck under rubble.

Their evacuation was necessary and much needed. Nonetheless, as they leave Aleppo, they face an even more uncertain future

The role of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the ‘White Helmets’, has been instrumental throughout the civil war. This civil defence organisation staffed by unarmed volunteers has rescued approximately 73,500 individuals. In regions where public services have ceased to function, its role is vital.

Nonetheless, its volunteers have been targeted by advancing forces. Monther Etaky, an activist and journalist, reports that Iranian militias targeted the White Helmets killing one and injuring four.

An English teacher, who uses the nickname ‘Mr Alhamdo’, confirmed this report. He says Aleppo citizens are being given only two deadly and heart-breaking choices: death or displacement. He urges people not to forget the “dozens of thousands who passed away by bombing”.

Aleppo follows in the footsteps of other important cities: Warsaw, Saigon, Beirut, Vukovar, Sarajevo and Grozny have all been ravaged by war. All have successfully risen from the ashes. Nonetheless, the current situation requires prompt humanitarian response.

The situation for those trapped in Aleppo was untenable. Their evacuation was necessary and much needed. Nonetheless, as they leave Aleppo, they face an even more uncertain future.

Daytime temperatures in the countryside stand at an average of 7°C. Food, shelter and medicine are in short supply. The speed and unpredictability of events, coupled with the lack of adequate planning, are likely to exacerbate the humanitarian situation.

There are still many unknown factors. The exact number of evacuees is unknown. It is widely assumed that many of them are suffering from malnutrition and poor health. In addition to food and shelter, children will need added support and counselling.

Others remain trapped in buildingsand a small number of people may refuse to be evacuated. Their future also remains uncertain.

At present, humanitarian concerns remain at the top of the agenda. However, there can be no lasting solution without a viable political solution. Leadership and strategy are conspicuous by their absence. However, their need has never beenmore acute.

[email protected]

The author is an independent researcher in the field of politics and international relations.