Turning 18 in 2017? You can travel by bus for free

Anyone who turns 18 in 2017 can travel by bus, for free, for a year, Transport Malta said today, as it provided details of the measure first announced in the Budget.

The scheme will start being implemented from Sunday, New Year's Day.

Transport Malta will refund Tallinja credit consumed during the previous month, each month for a year.

If a holder uses €20 in Tallinja credit in February, Transport Malta will reinstate €20 credit on the user's Tallinja Card in the beginning of March.

The scheme starts on the client's 18th birthday and ends exactly before the 19th birthday. Any individual can benefit up to a maximum of €312 in credit refunds during the year.

The authority will refund credit for all types of routes and trips offered by Malta Public Transport: day trips, night trips and special routes.

Tallinja Card holders who turn 18 in 2017 do not need to apply since holders will automatically start benefitting from the scheme on their birthday. Those that do not have Tallinja need to apply for the card to benefit.

More details are available by visiting news.transport.gov.mt or by calling 8007 2309.