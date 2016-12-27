Teenagers raise funds for cancer patients and their families

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A group of some 50 people, mostly teenagers, this morning raised €640 in a charity walk to collect funds for the Karl Vella Foundation.

Organised by 15-year-old Ramiro Mallia, the event was held to collect money for the foundation which helps relatives of those with cancer.

“I was diagnosed with cancer as a young boy and during that period, my two siblings suffered because it was not always possible for my parents to give them their full attention,” the shy teen told the Times of Malta ahead of the walk.

He insisted that while help is often readily available to the patients, the family’s other children, who would be going through emotional and psychological hardships themselves, were often side-lined.

The foundation, set up purposely to address this, provides educational and psychological assistance to these children, helping them deal with the disruptions caused when another family member is seriously ill.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who was present for the start of the walk, commended the 15-year-old, urging other young people to follow in his footsteps.

Thanking Mr Mallia for his efforts, Ms Coleiro-Preca said it was up to young people to instil in society the importance of generosity.