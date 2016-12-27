'Take a deep breath' before firing off partisan remarks, President tells MPs

President Coleiro Preca received Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his Cabinet. Photo: Ivan Martin

Updated 5.37pm - Added video

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca urged members of parliament today to "take a deep breath" before making partisan remarks in parliament.

Speaking during the traditional series of meetings the president holds with dignitaries to mark the end of the year, President Coleiro Preca said that as a former MP she understood that one could get carried away in the heat of the moment.

However, such "incidents" were overshadowing the good work done in parliament, she noted.

The President gave MPs copies of a piece of creative writing by a 10-year-old student from Qormi, who also called upon MPs to respect one another.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia agreed that MPs could at times be over zealous in their comments, and remarked that he could only enforce the rules that governed parliamentary sessions.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna congratulated the President on yesterday's "momentous" L-Istrina fundraiser and thanked her for "introducing" Malta to Samuel, a young boy blinded by cancer whose inspirational words touched the hearts of many.

Yesterday's fundraiser brought more than €5.5 million - a new record - into the coffers of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, which will use the money to help people like Samuel who need costly and niche medical care.

READ: More than €5.5m raised in record-setting L-Istrina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told the President that the government would not abandon the Maltese people during the six-month presidency of the European Council.

"We will double our efforts to ensure that while we work hard during the presidency, we will keep up the pace locally," he said.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Dr Muscat congratulated the President on yesterday's fundraiser. The Community Chest Fund, he said, filled the gaps the state couldn't always reach.

On her part, the president urged Cabinet ministers gathered to make the most of the economy's current rhythm.

"Invest in further social efforts while we can. Now is the time," she said.