Secretariat dismisses claims of large number of illegal trapping sites

Claims made yesterday in a joint BirdLife-CABS statement about a large number of illegal trapping sites were 'grossly misleading,' the Secretariat of Animal Welfare said today.

The NGOs had reported that over a third of trapping sites active during this autumn’s trapping derogation were not registered and therefore illegal, while the remaining sites permitted by the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) within Natura 2000 sites were in possible breach of habitat protection regulations.

The secretariat said checks performed by the Unit showed that several site locations provided by the NGOs were indeed unregistered with the authorities. But on site checks revealed that in the vast majority of cases, the locations reported by CABS and BLM were old disused trapping sites.

"Such sites may have been in use prior to 2014, when no site registration system was in place, a fact that the NGOs conveniently omit from their statement, but were no longer used after the WBRU introduced in July 2014 a rigorous site registration and screening system, whereby only those sites that meet the legal criteria were registered," the secretariat said.

Other coordinates reported by the NGOs contained errors, leading the inspectors to "sites" that turned out to be locations which were in the middle of the road, inside an Enemalta facility, a disused room, or a natural clearing in garrigue, the secretariat added.

"Only a handful of sites reported were actually found to have signs of recent use. Such sites were placed under subsequent surveillance, to identify perpetrators. By early December, in only three cases the sites reported by BLM / CABS were actually found to be active during the time of inspection, and the suspects were caught in flagrante leading to appropriate legal action.

"Thousands of other routine inspections and spot checks were conducted so far during the season by over 70 officers deployed in the countryside. These inspections have led to the disclosure of several trapping offences, including illegal use of bird callers, exceedance in the number of live decoys and other irregularities. Appropriate legal action is being taken against these breaches. As was the case also in previous years, detailed enforcement statistics will be published in a report following closure of the season," the secretariat added.