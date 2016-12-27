Advert
Press photographer Lino Arrigo Azzopardi passes away

Well known press photographer Lino Arrigo Azzopardi, 77, has passed away at Mater Dei Hospital.

Mr Arrigo Azzopardi had a long career at the Department of Information and was seriously injured when a truck crashed into the motorcade carrying then President Guido de Marco towards Sofia on March 14, 2001.

He was airlifted to St Luke’s Hospital where it was discovered that the impact had left him with multiple fractures from the neck to legs, broken ribs and, most seriously, a chest haemorrhage. Doctors gave him a 25 per cent chance of survival and he was put into an induced coma, spending six weeks in intensive care before eventually pulling through. 

Mr Arrigo Azzopardi was behind the cameras in the most important events of the country since Independence.

His colleagues remember him most for his sense of humour, something he maintained until his last days. 

His funeral will be held on Thursday at 8.30 am at Santa Lucia Parish Church.

