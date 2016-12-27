Advert
Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 20:29

Police hunt suspected thieves caught red-handed in Msida

They were busy stealing when the tenant walked through the door

Police are on the lookout for two alleged thieves caught red-handed stealing from an apartment in Msida this afternoon. 

Sources said the two suspects broke into an apartment close to the University campus and were in the process of ransacking it when the apartment tenant walked through the door. 

The two suspects, who are believed to have been armed, quickly made their getaway before police made it to the scene. 

If you have any information about the two men's whereabouts, contact police on 119.

