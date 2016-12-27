Police dog found drug sachets hidden under a bush in Paceville, court hears

A police dog found sachets of cannabis hidden under a bush after officers intercepted a man as he emerged from 'a field' near the Dragonara Hotel, a court heard.

The case took place on September 4 at about 1am when the accused, Somalia-born Abdikarim Isman Omar was observed in Dragonara Road, Paceville, making contact with other people, then crossing the road and entering into a field, where he appeared to be picking up something from the ground.

As he came out and crossed the road once more, he was stopped by a police patrol. He immediately threw away some sachets he had been carrying. They contained cannabis.

A search in the field revealed empty sachets. The police dog section was then called and a dog quickly directed the police to a spot where another five sachets, containing cannabis, were found.

The accused denied the charges, claiming he had been urinating in the field, but the court, after considering the evidence of several policemen, concluded that his version was not credible.

The man was convicted of being in possession of drugs which were not for his personal use, and sentenced to nine months imprisonment and fined €950.