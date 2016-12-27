Advert
Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 07:15

Malta newspapers review

The following are the top headlines in the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that no Maltese banks are exposed to a major Italilan bank which needs a bail-out.

The Malta Independent says the 'amateur' hijacking on Friday was followed by an 'amateur' arraignment on Sunday. 

L-orizzont says passengers on board the hijacked Libyan aircraft only realised the flight had been hijacked when they arrived in Malta.

In-Nazzjon reports the plight of a migrant who fears being sent back to his country, where close relatives have been killed.

