Malta newspapers review

The following are the top headlines in the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that no Maltese banks are exposed to a major Italilan bank which needs a bail-out.

The Malta Independent says the 'amateur' hijacking on Friday was followed by an 'amateur' arraignment on Sunday.

L-orizzont says passengers on board the hijacked Libyan aircraft only realised the flight had been hijacked when they arrived in Malta.

In-Nazzjon reports the plight of a migrant who fears being sent back to his country, where close relatives have been killed.