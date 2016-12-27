Malta newspapers review
The following are the top headlines in the Maltese newspapers today.
Times of Malta reports that no Maltese banks are exposed to a major Italilan bank which needs a bail-out.
The Malta Independent says the 'amateur' hijacking on Friday was followed by an 'amateur' arraignment on Sunday.
L-orizzont says passengers on board the hijacked Libyan aircraft only realised the flight had been hijacked when they arrived in Malta.
In-Nazzjon reports the plight of a migrant who fears being sent back to his country, where close relatives have been killed.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.