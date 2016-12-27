FTS appoints new CEO after Rizzo's resignation

The Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools has appointed architect Raphael Axiak as chief executive officer.

The role of chief operating officer at the FTS will be integrated with the CEO’s position.

Mr Axiak joined the public sector in 1995 and he previously served as assistant director at the Planning Authority. He has extensive experience in spatial planning, project design and management.

Since 2004 he has been lecturing at the Faculty for the Built Environment on planning studies and project management, and also at the Islands and Small States Institute of the University of Malta on spatial planning and environmental management.

Mr Axiak succeeds Philip Rizzo, who resigned amid claims of corruption in the granting of direct orders for works by the foundation.