A 51-year-old cyclist was grievously injured this afternoon in a traffic accident in Mosta, police said.

The Attard man was cycling along Triq iz-Zejfa when he was involved in a collision with a Hyundai Accent being driven by a 58-year-old woman from Dingli. The accident happened at around 4.30pm.

An ambulance rushed the man to Mater Dei hospital, where he is receiving treatment. Police are investigating further.