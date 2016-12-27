Couples brawled in public garden on Christmas morning, court hears

Mr Borg is accused of having used a knuckle duster to punch a minor in the head. Photo: Shutterstock

Updated 5.32pm

A Christmas morning brawl between two couples in a public garden saw a minor punched in the head using a knuckle duster, a court heard today.

Leon Borg, 20 and from Birkirkara, was charged with having violently assaulted the minor, with having been in possession of the weapon without a police licence, with having broken the public peace and also with having breached bail conditions.

The violent episode allegedly took place in Birkirkara's Ġnien l-Istazzjon, when the accused and his girlfriend confronted the victim and her boyfriend in the public garden at around 10.30am last Sunday. The pre-arranged meeting was intended to resolve an argument originally sparked off by the two girls via Facebook.

As the warring couples confronted each other, the argument escalated. As words gave way to blows, the accused punched the victim in the head, possibly causing damage to her eardrum.

The defence argued that his client had acted in self-defence since the victim's boyfriend had been armed with a penknife. A jacket belonging to the accused and allegedly ripped by a sharp instrument was exhibited in court.

The accused requested bail but this was objected to by the prosecution. It was argued that the accused had admitted to having had another clash wherein he wore a knuckle duster when confronting his opponent about Facebook chats.



Moreover the accused had violated bail conditions imposed following his arraignment last July when he had allegedly run over a man after an argument between the two.

The prosecution also observed that the accused could easily influence the victim since the two lived close to each other. The defence however countered this by arguing that, if granted bail, his client would take up residence with his mother in Qawra.

The court, presided by magistrate Aaron Bugeja, granted Mr Borg bail against a deposit of €1,000 and personal guarantee of €10,000.

Inspector Elton Taliana prosecuted. Lawyer Franco Debono was defence counsel.