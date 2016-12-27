Body of man pulled out of the sea
The body of a 63-year-old Englishman was pulled out of the sea off the Msida seafront early this morning, though his death is not being treated as suspicious.
The man, a resident of Msida, was seen walking close to the water's edge when he collapsed and fell into the sea. He is believed to have died of natural causes, according to the police.
The incident happened around 1.30am.
An autopsy will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.
