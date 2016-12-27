12 years after Asia tsunami, 400 bodies unidentified in Thailand

A man places flowers on a wave-shaped tsunami monument for victims of the 2004 tsunami in Ban Nam Khem, a southern fishing village destroyed by the wave, in Phang Nga Province, Thailand, yesterday. Photos: Dailynews/Reuters

At least 400 victims of Asia’s 2004 tsunami that killed 226,000 people remain unidentified in Thailand 12 years on, police said yesterday.

The 9.15 magnitude December 26 earthquake triggered a tsunami across the Indian Ocean in one of the biggest natural disasters in history.

Thailand, Indonesia, India and Sri Lanka were among the worst hit countries. Some 5,395 people were killed in Thailand, among them about 2,000 foreign tourists.

People stand next to pictures of victims of the 2004 tsunami victims during a religious ceremony in Ban Nam Khem yesterday.

Nancy Woolner, the only Maltese victim of the disaster, died of her injuries on January 10, 2005, almost a month later. She was in Thailand with her daughter Charmaine, visiting her other daughter Wendy.

Thailand’s tourist high season is in full swing and in much of the area affected by the tsunami, it is business as usual. New hotels have replaced those flattened by the wall of water.

Thailand expects a record 32.4 million foreign tourists this year.

Critics have said Thailand’s tsunami warning system remains inadequate, partly because it isn’t maintained properly. The government insists it is in good order.