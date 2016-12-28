I would like to wish Miranda Publishers well with their new publication Disappearing Malta but thought I should remind readers interested in this subject that at the beginning of the present century (2000-2001) PEG published two substantial volumes by the well-known author Paul P. Borg bearing the title Snajja’ u xogħol il-Maltin, very well illustrated and edited by the late Ġorġ Mifsud-Chircop.

A characteristic of this publication is the inclusion of interviews with craftsmen and artisans. I have not checked if this valuable publication is still in print.