Advert
Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 00:01 by

Paul Xuereb, Gżira

Valuable publication

I would like to wish Miranda Publishers well with their new publication Disappearing Malta but thought I should remind readers interested in this subject that at the beginning of the present century (2000-2001) PEG published two substantial volumes by the well-known author Paul P. Borg bearing the title Snajja’ u xogħol il-Maltin, very well illustrated and edited by the late Ġorġ Mifsud-Chircop.

A characteristic of this publication is the inclusion of interviews with craftsmen and artisans. I have not checked if this valuable publication is still in print.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Political activism

  2. Memories of Christmas

  3. The beauty of innocence

  4. Foreign nurses

  5. Unifying speech

  6. Brilliant performance

  7. Chapter and verse

  8. Valuable publication

  9. Words of eternal life

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed