Valuable publication
I would like to wish Miranda Publishers well with their new publication Disappearing Malta but thought I should remind readers interested in this subject that at the beginning of the present century (2000-2001) PEG published two substantial volumes by the well-known author Paul P. Borg bearing the title Snajja’ u xogħol il-Maltin, very well illustrated and edited by the late Ġorġ Mifsud-Chircop.
A characteristic of this publication is the inclusion of interviews with craftsmen and artisans. I have not checked if this valuable publication is still in print.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.