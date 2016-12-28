Political activism

Allow me to refer to the letter titled ‘Resurrecting the past’ by Alfred Gauci (December 6).

He wrote the following: “The biggest lesson should be learnt from the incidents in Tal-Barrani Road 30 years ago: leaders of political parties should keep their supporters away from where trouble is brewing.

“If the leader of the Opposition, Eddie Fenech Adami, planned that day’s meeting somewhere else instead of Żejtun the incidents would have been avoided...”

Instead of pontificating about what Fenech Adami did or what he should (or should not) have done, the correspondent should have said what he did that day (November 30, 1986). Was he present at Tal-Barrani or did he enter into hibernation?