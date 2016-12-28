Nursing registration is a present issue and one that is disheartening and causing much distress to a number of qualified foreign nurses residing in our country who wish to work.

I wish to draw the attention of the relevant authorities and, especially, those who can understand the situation these nurses are in. Such authorities should take the necessary and rightful action.

Being unable to work for many months, talking to people in positions who seem to be helpless and always finding closed doors as if there is no accountability make this country look hostile and oneself a victim of an inefficient system.

These qualified nurses wantto give a good service, we can learn from their knowledge and our patients can benefit from their care.

Anyone in this situation wishing to come together on this matter can contact me on email [email protected].