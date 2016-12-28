Chapter and verse

I do not intend to be pedantic but John Guillaumier leaves me no option.

He invariably quotes other people. I only asked him to tell me who or what created the universe. I would like to learn whether there is any philosopher who can tell me that “nothing” can create “something”. Perhaps in Guillaumier’s library there are writings by such a philosopher.

If he will theorise on the Big Bang, there again, who and what brought about this Big Bang that put perfection to the part of the universe we know about. Perhaps he will someday quote from books written by believers.