Brilliant performance

My family and I were extremely fortunate while on a short break to the island to witness the Prelude to Christmas concert that took place at Mdina Cathedral. We were enthralled and royally entertained by everyone involved in the performance. The highlight for me was Brian Cefai’s excellently-arranged Highland cathedral, which married perfectly the talents of the Amadeus Chamber Choir and the Marsa Scouts Pipes and Drums.

It was a spine-tingling performance that brought tears to my eyes and will live long in my memory.

All involved in the performance are not only a credit to themselves and their families but are also to an amazing and welcoming country.