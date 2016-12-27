Advert
Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 10:12

West Ham United not looking for extra investment despite reported Red Bull interest

West Ham United are not looking for any extra investment, PA Sport reported yesterday.

A newspaper report yesterday said Austrian drinks giant Red Bull was considering a £200 million offer for the Premier League club.

Red Bull has invested heavily in football in recent years and now owns top-flight clubs in Austria and Germany – FC Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

But Press Association Sport understands West Ham United owners David Sullivan and David Gold – who between themselves own 85 per cent of the London club – are not looking for any additional investment.

Sullivan and Gold, who formerly owned Birmingham City, bought a majority stake in West Ham United in 2010 in a deal that valued the club at £105 million.

West Ham United moved to the London Stadium in August and since then have been linked with takeovers from Qatari and Chinese consortiums.

