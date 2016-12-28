Sporting briefs

Barbosa: Gabriel Barbosa is ignoring transfer speculation and choosing to concentrate on playing for Inter instead. The Brazilian has already been linked with moves to Liverpool and Fenerbahce despite having only joined the Serie A side in August for a reported €29.5m. “I’ve only been here for a few months, so it has taken time to adapt to the city and the team,” he said. “I am very happy at Inter. Obviously I hope to play more, but I am happy and realise it will take some patience.”

Afellay: Ibrahim Afellay is set to make his long-awaited return to the Stoke squad against Liverpool at Anfield this evening. The Dutch midfielder has been out since suffering knee ligament damage in April but he resumed training in October and played 63 minutes for the under-23s last week and is now ready for a first-team comeback. Marko Arnautovic is suspended and Phil Bardsley and Geoff Cameron (both knee) remain out for Stoke City.

Zaza: Striker Simone Zaza is willing to take a significant pay cut to leave West Ham United next month. Calciomercato.it reported that the London club will be handing the player back to Juventus in January just six months into the season-long loan. Zaza could head to Valencia instead with the La Liga club ready to pay Juventus €20m for the transfer deal. At present, Zaza earns €3.5m per year.

Tigres: Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman was the hero in a penalty shootout as UANL Tigres won the Mexican Apertura championship against Club America in Monterrey. Club America could not find a way past Guzman in the shootout, the keeper saving all three shots he faced from the spot after the teams had finished the two-leg final locked at 2-2 on aggregate. Tigres were flawless from the spot, converting three out of three to claim their fifth league title in unlikely circumstances.

Scottish Championship

Dunfermline vs Falkirk - 1-1

League One

Peterhead vs Stenhousemuir - 0-2

League Two

Forfar Athletic vs Clyde - 4-3