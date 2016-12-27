Friendly football tournament for charity
The side from the Malta Football Association Technical Centre are the winners of this year’s friendly triangular tournament, played annually at this time of the year since 1975 to raise funds for charity. The sports journalists association side advanced to the final match after beating the Malta Football Referees Association team 4-0 in the opening match of the day. The Technical Centre team then won the decider 5-3. Matches were played at the Centenary Stadium. Malta President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca met the players and organisers before the tournament got underway. She was greeted at the venue by Malta FA head Norman Darmanin Demajo.
