Football news

Reports yesterday said that Juventus full-back Alex Sandro will be out of the game for two to three weeks after suffering a thigh injury during last week’s Supercoppa upset to Milan.

Sandro left the pitch in the first half of the match which Juventus eventually lost on penalties.

“After leaving the field of play in the first half of Friday’s Super Cup final, initial tests have shown that Alex Sandro strained the flexor muscles in his right thigh,” a club statement said.

“The full-back’s condition will continue to be closely monitored over the coming days.”

Hill in the dark over QPR return

Rangers defender Clint Hill reckons there is no chance he will make a return to QPR.

The veteran centre-back has been linked with a move back to his former employers once his Ibrox deal expires next summer. But that was news to Hill, 38.

He said: “I don’t know where that story has come from. Maybe they needed to fill some space in the paper. I’ve not heard anything and I’d be surprised if it did come off because four or five months ago I was released by QPR.”

Hill’s experience came in handy for the Gers on Saturday as they edged past Inverness with a narrow 1-0 win at Ibrox.

Guardiola rules out move for Van Dijk

Pep Guardiola has denied Manchester City are poised to launch a bid for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk has been linked with a £50m move to the Etihad Stadium in the January transfer window. But the City manager insists the Dutch defender is not a player he wants now.

“Next month, Van Dijk here?” said Guardiola, when asked about the player.

“We’re going to Southampton to play against them (in April). He’s not going to come here next month. Impossible.”

When asked why, Guardiola said: “Because he’s at Southampton and we don’t want him now.”

Spurs may leave it late for transfers

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham may leave it late again if they are to make signings in the January transfer window.

Spurs have limited funds available after spending close to £70m on Moussa Sissoko, Victor Wanyama, Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou last summer.

Tottenham are unlikely to be busy in January but Pochettino believes any deals are again likely to emerge later on in the window.

“Maybe on the last day, maybe,” Pochettino said.

“It’s too difficult to improve your squad in January. I don’t expect too much movement.”

Reports said Tottenham are still monitoring Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace, after making an offer worth £15m in August.

Torino and Genoa race for Iturbe

Torino and Genoa are leading the chase to sign striker Juan Manuel Iturbe from Roma next month.

Iturbe, 23, failed to leave his mark at Roma and reports said that coach Luciano Spalletti is ready to offload the Paraguay international who only managed five goals in 68 appearances for the Giallorossi.

Torino are eyeing Iturbe and will also start talks with Roma over the permanent move of striker Iago Falque currently on loan at the Maroons.

However, Torino face stiff competition from Genoa who want to strengthen the forward department and re-launch their bid for a place in Europe next season.

Klopp rules out January spending

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is unlikely to make any major moves in the January transfer window despite injuries and Sadio Mane’s upcoming trip to the African Nations Cup.

Liverpool have several key players working their way back to fitness.

Striker Daniel Sturridge has not fully recovered from a calf injury and defender Joel Matip is nursing an injured ankle while midfielder Philippe Coutinho (ankle) is unlikely to be fit for the visit of Manchester City on Saturday.

“I am really happy with this squad,” Klopp said.

“I can say we don’t want to convince players with money. We already have very good players, and if somebody wants to be a part of this team then they’re very welcome.”

Aquilani set to join Sassuolo

Veteran midfielder Alberto Aquilani is on his way to join Sassuolo after deciding to leave strugglers Pescara after only six months.

Sky Sport said the deal is already done and the 32-year-old will make the move to Sassuolo on loan until the end of the season.

Aquilani has already played under Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco when the latter was at Roma in 2005. Di Francesco is in dire need of midfielders following injuries to key players this month.

After leaving Roma in 2009, Aquilani had spells at Liverpool, Juventus, Milan, Fiorentina and Sporting Lisbon before joining Pescara.