Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 08:06

Firmino faces drink-driving charge

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino (picture, right) has been charged with drink-driving, reports said yesterday.

Merseyside Police said the Brazilian star was stopped by police in Liverpool city centre on Christmas Eve.

He is expected to appear in court next month.

A force spokesman said: “Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink-driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

“Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City magistrates’ court on Tuesday, January 31, 2016.”

The footballer signed for Liverpool in 2015 for a reported fee of £29 million. He had previously played for German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

