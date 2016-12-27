Money market report for the week ended December 23

On Monday, December 19, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted the following day and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €32.88 billion, €3.95 billion lower than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On Wednesday, November 21, the ECB conducted a three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average rate of the MROs over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €2.67 billion from euro area eligible counterparties. The amount was allotted in full in accordance with current ECB policy.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day bills maturing on March 23, 2017. Bids of €62 million were submitted, with the Treasury accepting €25 million. Since €33 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €8 million, to stand at €275.80 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.375 per cent, up by 0.5 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on December 15, representing a bid price of 100.0949 per 100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills maturing on March 30, 2017.