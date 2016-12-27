Watership Down author Richard Adams dies aged 96
Watership Down author Richard Adams has died aged 96, a statement on the book's official website has said.
He "passed away peacefully" at 10pm on Christmas Eve.
The statement, issued on Tuesday, said: "Richard's much-loved family announce with sadness that their dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at 10pm on Christmas Eve."
