Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 18:20

Watership Down author Richard Adams dies aged 96

Richard Adams. Photo: PA Wire

Watership Down author Richard Adams has died aged 96, a statement on the book's official website has said.

He "passed away peacefully" at 10pm on Christmas Eve.

The statement, issued on Tuesday, said: "Richard's much-loved family announce with sadness that their dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at 10pm on Christmas Eve."

