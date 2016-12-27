Charts show surge in George Michael album sales
George Michael's shock death on Christmas Day has prompted a surge in interest in his extensive back catalogue, according to latest chart data.
The iTunes chart currently has best of compilation Ladies & Gentlemen as its number one album, with three further entries covering Michael's solo career and work with boy band Wham! featuring in the top 10.
This includes solo album Twenty Five at number six, and Wham! records The Final and its deluxe edition featuring at five and 10 respectively.
Meanwhile the singles chart shows the ballad Careless Whisper, one of Michael's best known works, just outside the top 10 at 12.
