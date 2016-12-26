Honduran migrants rush to beat Trump to the border

These are perilous times for Central American migrants.

With a Trump administration just weeks away, migrants like the Hondurans seen above are rushing to beat the clock…before Trump makes good on his campaign rhetoric to crack down on illegal immigration.

Their numbers headed to the U.S. have surged in the last year, Central American officials say.

Some are just beginning their odyssey.

"Trump says he's going to build a wall. Even if they approve it, we're always going to jump it because in this country the work is very difficult," one migrant said.

The migrants are escaping endemic gang violence and high unemployment.

