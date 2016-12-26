Advert
Monday, December 26, 2016, 18:14 by

Reuters

Man United sink Sunderland to go 11 games unbeaten

Henrikh Mkhitaryan got Manchester United's third. Photo: Reuters

Henrikh Mkhitaryan got Manchester United's third. Photo: Reuters

Manchester United stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions after Daley Blind, in-form striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and substitute Henrik Mkhitaryan gave them a 3-1 home win over Sunderland today.

Left back Blind fired United ahead with a crisp 39th-minute shot after Ibrahimovic teed him up perfectly. The towering Swede doubled the lead with a clinical 82nd-minute finish for his 17th goal of the season.

Fit-again Mkhitaryan put the icing on the cake with a spectacular backheel effort after a sharp Ibrahimovic cross from the right, although television replays suggested the Armenian was marginally offside. Striker Fabio Borini gave Sunderland fans something to cheer with a dipping late volley.

The result left United, who also celebrated their fourth successive Premier League win, in sixth place on 33 points from 18 games. Sunderland, managed by United's former boss David Moyes, remained 18th.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Donnarumma dedicates Doha win to Berlusconi

  2. Chinese cash making Europe very nervous

  3. Irresistible Chelsea aim to end year...

  4. World-record breaking circumnavigator...

  5. FIFA considering measures to improve...

  6. Chelsea ease past Bournemouth for record...

  7. Caruana Curran keen to steer ASA to...

  8. Squad tempted Allardyce to take Crystal...

  9. Guardiola not ruling out signings

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed