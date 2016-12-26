Announcements

CAMILLERI. On December 24, at St Vincent de Paul residence, NELLIE, née Farrugia, of Birkirkara, widow of John, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children Mary Anne and her husband Gaston Debono, Josephine, widow of Angelo Bonello, Tanya and her husband Victor Spiteri, Rita and her husband Mario DeBattista, and Mario and his wife Valerie, her grandchildren Graziella, Andrea, Edward, Veronica, Nikki, Michael, David, Angela and Keith, her great-grandchildren, her brother Joe and his wife Barbara, her sister Jane and her husband Saviour Demicoli, her in-laws Constantino, Margaret and Vicky, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27 at 1.15pm for St Francis church, Msida Street, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of St Joseph Ward 7, St Vincent de Paul Residence, for the ongoing care and dedication shown. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CIARLO’. On December 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA (Lina), née Cassar, of Valletta, residing at St Julians, wife of Vincent, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marina, Daniela, wife of Karl Cachia, and Joseph, her grandchildren Cristian Sammut, Martina, wife of Michel Attard, Michele Sammut and Karla Cachia, her adored great-grandchildren Amelia, Bettina and Giulia, her sisters Theresa, wife of Nazzareno Cassar and Evelyn, wife of Charles Psaila, their children, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27 at 8.30am for St Julians parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Sisters of Charity of Sta. Giovanna Antida, Villa M.SS.ma Annunziata, 55, Birbal Street, Balzan BLZ9017, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SOLER. On December 25, at Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar, SIMON, aged 51, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. His family and friends are blessed to have shared life with him, a life he lived to the full. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27 at 2.30pm at the St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, and Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.