L-Istrina kicks off: an interview with inspirational young Samuel
L-Istrina, the annual charity festival, kicked off at noon today with appeals for solidarity by Malta's political leaders and the archbishop.
The event is the biggest fund-raiser of the Malta Community Chest Fund.
A record €4,020,600 were raised last year, with most of the money being subsequently spent on medical care for people in need.
This year's is the 18th edition. It is being held at Kirkop Sports Centre and broadcast on all the local TV stations up to midnight. Donations can be made over the phone.
Among the beneficiaries of l-Istrina funds was Samuel,11, who was blinded by cancer. His comments, seen in the interview above, are inspirational.
Samuel also kick-started today's edition.
President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca thanked all in advance for their donations and said the Maltese people should be proud of their generosity.
The President is to make all those who make donations of more than €300 'ambassadors of solidarity'.
Donations can be sent to:
5170 2011 - €15
5180 2012 - €25
SMS DONATIONS
5061 9201 - €11.65
5061 8918 - €6.99
