Total area taken up by bird trapping sites 'larger than Valletta'

Over a third of trapping sites active during this autumn's trapping derogation were unregistered, while the remaining sites permitted by the Wild Birds Regulation Unit within Natura 2000 sites were in possible breach of habitat protection regulations, according to a survey released today.

BirdLife Malta and the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) said they carried a standardised survey using flights along the coastline and matched photos of the trapping locations with areas marked as protected habitat by the Environment and Resources Authority.

From a total of 106 sites queried by BirdLife Malta, the Wild Birds Regulations Unit informed the NGOs that 49 were not registered (46%).

CABS reported separately 73 sites to WBRU, receiving notification of 19 sites not being registered (26%), the majority of which were found located on protected garigue habitat.

"This adds up to a total of 68 out of 179 sites being not registered and illegal (38%). Sites were also reported to the Police and ERA, however sites checked by CABS at the end of November were found to be still active, despite the reports which were filed," the NGOs said.

BirdLife subsequently alerted the Environment Authority, asking what enforcement action was being taken on these sites. The ERA replied that the matter was being left to the police.

During the last Ornis Committee meeting, WBRU said that up till December 15, the police had filed only three prosecutions for the illegal use of trapping sites, while ERA took action on a single site in Gozo.

"Up to 6,351 trapping sites are currently active with the blessing of the WBRU, with each site capable of operating up to two clap nets each if in use by a single person. With a minimum size of 38 square metres afforded for each clap net, the total area across the Maltese Islands covered by nets during the past season is at least 482,676 square metres or 48 hectares. In reality, the areas taken up by trapping sites could be up to 78 hectares considering that an estimated 38% of sites are not even registered. This is larger than the size of Valletta (55 hectares)," the NGOs said.