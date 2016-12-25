The sights and sounds of three Christmas events around the world

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

As Christmas celebrations get underway around the world, thousands welcomed the acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem in Bethlehem, Chinese Catholics held Christmas Mass and an Indian sand artist created thousands of Santas on the beach in a bid for a world record.

In the Occupied West Bank, a cheering crowd of thousands welcomed the acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, as he arrived at Bethlehem's Manger square in front of the Church of Nativity, where he led Christmas Midnight Mass.

Men, women and children gathered at the square and enjoyed music played by marching bands ahead of the arrival of the Patriarch.

In Shanghai, China, hundreds of Chinese Catholics flocked to Christmas Eve Mass.

China has around 25 million Christians. The streets in China's financial capital of Shanghai were lit up with Christmas decorations and large trees, while shops promoted Christmas discounts.

China and the Vatican severed ties more than 50 years ago. Pope Francis is keen to heal a rift that dates back to 1949 when the Communists took power in China, subsequently expelling foreign Christian missionaries and repressing religious activities.

Since then, the People's Republic of China (PRC) has refused to submit the local Catholic Church to Vatican authority, and the Vatican has refused to recognize the PRC.

Since taking office in March 2013, the pope has vigorously supported talks aimed at rapprochement.

And in India, sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik made a bid for the record books by creating over 1,000 Santa Claus sculptures in eastern Odisha province.

Pattnaik has previously attempted similar records, off the shores of a beach in Puri city, and last year sculpted a 45-feet-high Santa Claus.

Out of India's population of 2.3 billion, Christians comprise 2.3 percent, with the largest concentrations in the southern and northeastern provinces.