Park named as Britain’s performance director

British Cycling appointed Stephen Park as its new performance director with the task of directing the fortunes of a successful Olympic sport for Team GB amid a period of considerable turmoil.

Park has left his successful role as the Royal Yachting Association Olympic manager to take over the cycling post that has been vacant since Dave Brailsford left in April 2014 to concentrate on his responsibilities with Team Sky.

The 48-year-old Park comes in at a difficult time for the sport in Britain as it awaits the results of an independent investigation into the culture at British cycling’s national governing body.

British cyclists have enjoyed an-other year of success on the track and the road, winning six golds and 12 medals overall at the Rio Olympics after Chris Froome won his third Tour de France title.

But the sport has had to deal with the fall-out from the resignation of former British Cycling technical director Shane Sutton amid allegations from riders of sexism, bullying and discrimination.

Last month Australian Sutton, who has rejected the allegations, said he would appeal after British Cycling found him guilty of using sexist and discriminatory language.

This year has also seen a positive drugs test for the British cyclist Simon Yates and a UK Anti-Doping inquiry into allegations of “wrongdoing” in the sport.