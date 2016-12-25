Caruana Curran keen to steer ASA to higher levels

Joe Caruana Curran

Joe Caruana Curran’s career in sports administration has been varied and multi-faceted.

He first came to the fore back in the early 1980s when joining the Valletta United waterpolo club as vice-president. He then made the audacious move to become the capital city’s football club supremo, a stint that lasted 16 years and yielded the Citizens with more than 30 major honours.

Is-Sur Joe’s unique style of engaging with the public, particularly those sitting across from him, endeared him to the fans but in 2003 he decided to leave Valletta FC.

Before returning to the aquatic sport fold in 2010, this time in a bigger role as the national organisation’s head, Caruana Curran had also occupied the post of president at the Malta Billiards and Snooker Association.

But, it was at the ASA where he left his mark most. His leadership qualities were effectively decisive as the national teams soared to higher levels.

Indeed, it was no surprise that earlier this month Caruana Curran was confirmed as ASA chief for a third successive term.

“I never imagined I could get a third term in office but I’m delighted with the backing I got from the clubs,” Caruana Curran told The Sunday Times of Malta.

“This position brings with it big responsibilities. Now, we have to seek continuity and keep investing to put the sport on a sound footing and help our clubs become more self-sufficient.

“Back in 2010 there were seven teams in our competitions but next year we will have an 11th club in our family after Birżebbuġa confirmed they are planning to field a team in the senior league, meaning the ASA is doing things right.

“So, that makes me more determined than ever not to disappoint all those who have given me their backing throughout these years.”

At this month’s presidential elections, Caruana Curran was contested by Lino Farrugia Sacco. Ironically, the former Maltese Olympic Committee head’s nomination was forwarded by Valletta WPC.

Asked whether he felt hurt by the actions of his former club, Caruana Curran said: “Hurt no. Everyone has his own ideas and it should be like that really.

“Incidentally, this was a case of history repeating itself for me as when I contested Joe Mifsud for the Malta FA presidency my former football club also failed to support my candidacy.

The ASA is planning to include the biggest swimming contingent ever for GSSE 2017

“In the next few weeks I’m planning to hold talks with all clubs to consolidate our working relationship and, perhaps, im-prove. You know, I was elected as president of all clubs and I want all of them to feel comfortable with my leadership.”

In the run-up to the annual general meeting, Dr Farrugia Sacco had accused the ASA of lack of transparency, particularly in audit accounts and national team selections.

Caruana Curran believes the criticism was unjustified.

“Sometimes, it’s common practice for someone contesting an election like this to raise doubts on his opponent’s operate,” Caruana Curran said.

“I’m not suggesting I’m perfect but some problems are likely to crop up as the organisation grows faster than anticipated and there’s lack of manpower.

“But we do want to make things more transparent and open. A list of proposals have been put forward for discussion… that also includes the association’s accounts and balance sheets.”

Caruana Curran said that with the ASA making a turnover of over half-a-million euros, it was decided to employ a part-time accountant to manage the organisation’s finances. A report will be presented to the clubs every three months for them to keep updated on financial issues.

“Added to that, during the AGM we also set up a board responsible for good governance within the association,” Caruana Curran added.

“Alan Bonello, Simon Vella Testaferrata and Steve Paris were nominated for the board and their job will be to ensure that things are done correctly and according to the statute.”

The ASA chief played down concerns on the financial situation at the ASA.

“Our worst year was 2014-15 when we participated in the Commonwealth Championships and our teams also competed in various other international tournaments. That left a huge burden on our finances,” he conceded.

“But it was a risk we had to take to guarantee our teams the experience necessary to make a leap in quality. Looking back, it was a gamble that really paid off. After that, our teams qualified for three different European Championship finals.”

The national teams’ success left a positive impact elsewhere as major league sponsors Bank of Valletta prolonged their partnership to the next three years while Enemed and Dizz have also signed new deals, backing the waterpolo and swimming squads, respectively.

“There are other firms conducting talks with the ASA at the moment,” Caruana Curran revealed.

“So, no doubt the future looks bright.”

Meanwhile, the ASA is set to increase its focus on the swimming sector, a three-year programme that includes ambitious goals.

“In 2017 we have the GSSE coming up and we are planning to include the biggest contingent ever for these Games. That could mean 12 to 14 swimmers in the team,” Caruana Curran said.

“At present, we already have nine swimmers who attained a MQS and we hope there will be others to qualify, particularly for the 4x100m freestyle and medley relays.

“Our target for San Marino will be very ambitious but beyond that the ASA’s long-term project is to have Maltese swimmers reaching the semi-finals in the World Championship and the final stages at the Europeans.”

The ASA will again bank on the support of the Maltese Olympic Committee to reach its objectives.

“Each time we call at the MOC for advice or assistance we always find the doors wide open for us,” Caruana Curran said.

“MOC president Julian Pace Bonello and his executive committee are doing a great job and we are so grateful for their contribution. Surely, the ASA will be supporting the current MOC administration ahead of next year’s elections.”

Barcelona objective

Turning his sights back on waterpolo, Caruana Curran said a slot at the Euro finals in Barcelona in 2018 will be the ASA’s major objective.

The national team’s appearance in the Belgrade finals this year means an easier route for Karl Izzo’s side.

In fact, the national team will not be involved in the preliminary phase but in a two-legged play-off with the winner progressing to Spain.

“We have seven players abroad at the moment and that makes us confident that we’ll have a very strong side for the tournament,” Caruana Curran pointed out.

“Besides Steve Camilleri, who plays for Ortigia, there’s Dino Zammit, Ben Plumpton, Matthias Ortoleva and Andreas Galea at Vojvodina while Jamie Gambin and Isaiah Riolo are playing in Hungary.

“Having our players in foreign leagues is the way forward to improve the level of our game. Hopefully, others will follow suit.”

Meanwhile, the ASA president reserved special praise for national coach Izzo who was honoured with the Medal for Service on Republic Day.

“I was elated when I heard the news of Karl Izzo’s recognition by the country,” Caruana Curran said.

“I think he fully deserves the honour as his contribution has been decisive for our sport and the team to obtain the prestigious results we got in 2016.”