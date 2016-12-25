They said it here in The Sunday Times of Malta

In the first of a two-part feature Anthony Manduca lists some of the comments and controversial statements made during interviews with The Sunday Times of Malta in 2016.

"It makes no difference to me who is in government"

- General Workers’ Union general secretary Josef Bugeja, shortly after he took the helm at Malta’s largest trade union, replying to the accusation that the GWU had gone quiet because Labour was in government, January 10.

"Every time a psychiatrist hears somebody has committed suicide, it’s as if time stops as we wait to hear the name. We always worry it’s our patient"

- Maltese Association of Psychiatry president Etienne Muscat, speaking soon after three men committed suicide in custody within a span of three months, January 17.

"Legal immigration is part of the foundation of our nation"

- Outgoing US Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, when asked about the seemingly hardening approach in the US on immigration in the presidential electoral campaign, January 17.



"As long as people want to buy drugs, they will be on offer"

- Assistant Police Commissioner Martin Sammut speaking about Paceville and clubbers, January 24.

"As a Muslim I am being made to shoulder responsibility for every violent action perpetrated by terrorists who use Islam as an excuse. Is this fair?"

- Malta Muslim Council spokesperson Bader Zina, January 24.

"Things did happen under Michael Falzon’s watch but he paid for them and that in itself is a sign of gentlemanly behaviour"

- Newly-appointed Planning Parliamentary Secretary Deborah Schembri talking about her predecessor who resigned after the Auditor General’s report on the Gaffarena scandal, January 31.

"I don’t agree that developers are sponsoring political parties. Everybody supports them"

- Malta Developers Association president Sandro Chetcuti, February 7.

"I’m sorry but if I’m not good enough to be rector, I will not stay on as pro-rector"

- Chemistry professor Alfred Vella, candidate for rector of the University of Malta, February 7.

"We have to be more global yet more local. We’re waiting for the quantum leap to take place and I’m ready to lead the University to make that leap"

- Sociology professor Godfrey Baldacchino, candidate for rector of the University of Malta, February 14.

"A court attorney is a lawyer. It’s obvious; there’s no doubt"

- Justice Minister Owen Bonnici defending the government’s nomination of Caroline Farrugia Frendo as a magistrate, February 21.

"There were good times and bad but I’d say it’s been a positive anniversary overall"

- Amy Camilleri Zahra speaking 10 years after she was on her deathbed battling meningococcal septicaemia, February 21.

"I am discovering, very quickly, certain raw nerves in Maltese society. We need to learn how to accept criticism when it is addressed to the government of the day"

- Archbishop Charles Scicluna speaking one year after he was named head of the Maltese Church, February 28.

"Why is the Prime Minister failing to take action against his closest aide and his right-hand man? Is he somehow involved? This is what people are asking"

- Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil speaking about Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi in the aftermath of ‘Panamagate’, March 6.

"Europe’s migration crisis is affecting the very fabric of a tolerant, open, democratic Europe which we so depend on"

- US Assistant Secretary of State for Europe Victoria Nuland, during a visit to Malta, March 13.

"When the National Transitional Council of Libya back in 2012 said ‘We can do this ourselves’, I think we should have questioned that"

- Britain’s Ambassador to Libya Peter Millett responding to criticism that the UK did not focus enough on helping Libya in the aftermath of the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, March 13.

"Until some 30 years ago our island had certain values. Traditional, religious, call them what you like. However, everyone knew what was right and what was wrong"

- Outgoing Ombudsman Joseph Said Pullicino, March 20.

"Our livers have an innate capacity to metabolise sugar, similar to our capacity to metabolise alcohol. Stay below a certain threshold and you are fine. Go above, and you fry your liver"

- Sugar expert Robert Lustig on the danger posed by too much sugar on the body’s metabolic system, March 27.

"I find quotas humiliating. Women should be chosen to sit on a board based on merit, not their sex"

- Malta Employers Association director general Joe Farrugia on the EU’s plans to have a 40 per cent representation of women in boardrooms, April 3.