Sunday, December 25, 2016, 14:32

Police sergeant grievously injured while making drug arrest - Eight held for drugs possession

A police sergeant was grievously injured last night while arresting a Somali man in Paceville. The man was carrying what is suspected to be cannabis resin.

His arrest was one of eight made by the police Drug Squad in Paceville overnight.

The suspects, who are between 18 and 36-years-old, were detained during a series of inspections. 

 
