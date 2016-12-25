Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Libyan hijackers who diverted an aircraft to Malta on Friday are set to be charged today.

The newspaper also reports that prickly pear may hold the key to beating age disease, according to a study by the University of Malta.

KullĦadd says the Libyan hijackers are not cooperating with the police and have not uttered a single word.

It-Torċa reports that weapons are being sold for use ‘against migrants’.

Il-Mument highlights the plight of people in Aleppo and Mosul on Christmas day.

The newspapers will not be published tomorrow, Boxing Day.

