Libyan hijackers set to be charged today

One of the hijackers displayed the old Libyan green flag before surrendering.

Two Gaddafi loyalists who on Friday gave themselves up after hijacking an Afriqiyah Airways plane which was forced to land in Malta are set to be charged today before the Maltese courts.

No requests for extradition had been made by the Libyan authorities.

Police sources said the two suspects were being kept under constant watch at the police headquarters in Floriana. They have reportedly not replied to questions by officers.

Using what later turned out to be fake weapons and explosives, Moussa Saha and Ahmed Ali, both in their 20s, hijacked an Airbus A320 on an internal Libyan flight between Sabha and Tripoli.

They threatened to blow up the plane but it all ended peacefully when the 111 passengers and seven crew members were released.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela yesterday quashed speculation that the two Libyans would be handed over to the Libyan authorities for prosecution.

“By law the two suspects will have to be arraigned to court within 48 hours from their arrest, which happened on Friday afternoon,” he said. “In any case, even if there had to be an extradition request, this would still have to be acceded to by the Maltese courts first,” Mr Abela added.

Contrary to some reports in the international media, no request for political asylum was made, he confirmed.

Meanwhile all passengers as well as the crew members were flown back to Libya during the early hours of yesterday, after being questioned by the police.

The Afriqiyah Airways flight landed at Tripoli’s Mitiga airport around 5am and was greeted by a number of well-wishers, one of who was waving a Libyan flag.

The gesture was perceived to be in defiance of one of the hijackers who at one point waved the former green Libyan flag of the Muammar Gaddafi era as he emerged from the hijacked plane in Malta.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday that no demands had been made by the hijackers, and their motives and the circumstances surrounding the case still seemed to be shrouded in mystery yesterday.

The hostages’ serene expression as they emerged from the plane, as well as the news that the hand grenade and pistols used by the hijackers were replicas, only served to fuel speculation about the saga, especially on social media.

Government sources told this newspaper that the Maltese authorities were relying exclusively on the information being relayed to them by the pilot.

“We were told that the hijackers were armed and had explosives and took measures accordingly,” one source said.

The news that the weapons were fake was only communicated to the Prime Minister by Armed Forces Commander Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi late in the evening, about an hour-and-a-half after Dr Muscat’s news conference.

The AFM chief was in charge of the coordinating team and was in constant communication with the hijackers and crew.

“The weapons and explosives only turned out to be fake after being scanned by an X-ray machine,” a source said.