Joseph Calleja surprise at Caritas meal for the lonely
Some 370 people who would otherwise have had a lonely Christmas turned up at the Curia today for a Christmas meal organised by Caritas.
They were in for a surprise when Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja turned up and gave them a short impromptu recital.
Other visitors included President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Archbishop Scicluna, former President George Abela and retired archbishop Paul Cremona.
