Sunday, December 25, 2016, 18:38

Joseph Calleja surprise at Caritas meal for the lonely

Some 370 people who would otherwise have had a lonely Christmas turned up at the Curia today for a Christmas meal organised by Caritas.

They were in for a surprise when Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja turned up and gave them a short impromptu recital.

Other visitors included President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Archbishop Scicluna, former President George Abela and retired archbishop Paul Cremona. 

 

