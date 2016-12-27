Advert
Sunday, December 25, 2016, 06:39

Photo of the week

Photo: http://www.global-christmas.com/

The world’s largest Christmas tree is found in Rio de Janeiro. The Christmas tree here is unusual in that it isn’t grounded. In fact, this wonder floats on the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon. Illuminated by 2.5 million lights, this gorgeous tree holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest floating Christmas tree in the world – 278 feet.

