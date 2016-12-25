Squad tempted Allardyce to take Crystal Palace job

Sam Allardyce revealed his desire to return to management so soon after his surprise exit from England was motivated by his desire to work with the Crystal Palace squad.

Allardyce was, as widely anticipated, appointed Palace boss on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Friday, taking him back into club management less than three months after his departure from the national team.

Allardyce, who will be in the Palace hotseat for their Boxing Day clash at Watford, admitted the lure of the Premier League and the chance to work with talents such as Yohan Cabaye, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke was behind his swift return to management.

I like the look of the squad and that’s probably the reason that I’m here, because I feel that the club can go forward

Allardyce said: “It’s the best league in the world, I don’t think anybody doubts that. As difficult and as pressurised as it is, it’s where I’ve been comfortable for many years now.

“I hope I can bring some joy, particularly over Christmas and new year, and over the long term between now and the end of the season.

“I like the look of the squad and that’s probably the reason that I’m here, because I feel that the club can go forward from here and hopefully I can help it go forward.”

While Allardyce is excited by the players he will work with, he inherits a side low on confidence after just one win in 11 league matches, a run that resulted in Pardew’s dismissal on Thursday.

Pardew’s more expansive style of play, which brought just six Premier League wins in 2016 but also took the Eagles to the FA Cup final last season, also came under criticism following his departure.

And Allardyce admitted tightening up a defence that has conceded 32 goals in 17 matches this season is top of his priorities.

Allardyce said: “I’ve got a very important job in stopping the goals going in at the other end first, to be perfectly honest.

“Attacking players when you’re in possession are fantastic because this season the strengthening in that area by the club has brought a lot of flair to the team.

“But at the other side of it is when we’re not in possession we’ve just got to stop conceding goals and make sure that those goals we score win us games. It sounds simple, but it’s not easy and that’s what we’ve got to try and turn around.”