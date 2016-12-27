Guardiola not ruling out signings

Pep Guardiola has not ruled out January signings at Manchester City. The manager oversaw the acquisition of players worth around a combined £170 million after arriving at the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

He insists he is pleased with his squad but is keeping the option open as the winter transfer window approaches.

Guardiola said: “Until now I am happy with what we have.

“I am not denying maybe we are going to look for something – I am not saying that – but I think right now it is not going to happen.

“What we have to do – the players, with the quality they have – they have to be able to convince themselves to put out all their qualities.

“I am happy with the players we have. Of course, Gabriel Jesus is coming and we will have another striker.”

Brazil forward Jesus, 19, agreed a £27 million move to City in the summer and will link up with the club in January.