Football news

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new contract with the club.

The 33-year-old, who was out of contract at the end of the current campaign, has put pen to paper on a new two-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at The Hawthorns until 2019.

Albion boss Tony Pulis has been pleased with Foster’s form this season, keeping three clean sheets as the club head into the Christmas schedule eighth in the table.

“We’re delighted we’ve extended Ben’s contract. His form this season has been there for all to see and he continues to set the standards at the club all the keepers have to aspire to,” said Pulis.

We can cope without Vardy – Schmeichel

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has backed the Foxes to cope without Jamie Vardy.

The England striker is suspended for the champions’ next three games, starting with Boxing Day’s visit of Everton.

He said: “Vardy is a massive influence for us. We always say in the dressing room that he’s the one who sets the tempo from the front and the rest of the team follow.

“He’s a miss but you can see that the players who came on against Stoke at the end made a massive difference. So I’m very confident in all the players in there and that whoever the manager chooses will step up and make a difference.”

Wenger plays down future uncertainty

Arsene Wenger insists leaving his Arsenal future hanging will not dent the Gunners’ long-term plans.

While Wenger delays talks on a new deal to remain as Arsenal manager, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are yet to commit their own futures to the club.

But the Frenchman claims the future of his star players is not tied to his own.

Asked if the club were happy with him putting off his own contract deliberations, he replied: “Yes. I always said that I will judge where I stand in spring and make my decisions then.

“And the club is free as well. It’s not because I am here a long time that I have any rights. We are both in the same boat.”

Yeray to undergo testicular surgery

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray will have surgery to remove a tumour from his right testicle.

The 21-year-old Basque, who has made 10 league appearances for Athletic Bilbao this season, asked president Josu Urrutia and club doctor Joxean Lekue to reveal his diagnosis at a press conference yesterday.

Urrutia said: “Yeray has a tu-mour in one testicle and will be operated upon next week. He has decided that he wanted us two to convey the news while he spends time with his family. I have seen him and he is calm and relaxed.

“I have told Yeray that he is not alone and that we will get through this together.”

No one like Messi says Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has said it is ridiculous to compare Lionel Messi with other players after Cristiano Ronaldo beat him to the Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldo has now won the award four times, one fewer than Messi, but Luis Enrique laughed off the idea of individual prizes being a good measure of a player and called the accolade “the Melon d’Or.”

“Messi can play any position he wants,” the coach said.

“If I put him at centre-back, he’d be the best defender in the team. He’s just different.

“It’s ridiculous that they’re comparing awards – the Melon d’Or or whatever they want to compare. It’s ridiculous.

“Not to take anything away or disrespect current players, I’m thinking about past players, too. There’s no room for comparisons.”

Barton’s return to Burnley in jeopardy

The English FA has charged Joey Barton for misconduct in relation to allegedly making 1,260 bets over a 10-year period, potentially scuppering his proposed return to Burnley.

The 34-year-old is alleged to have placed the bets between March 26, 2006, when he was still with Man. City, and May 13, 2016.

An FA statement read: “Joey Barton has been charged for misconduct in relation to betting.

“It is alleged that between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016, he placed 1,260 bets on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, football matches or competitions in breach of FA Rule E8.

“He has until 5 January 2017 to respond to the charge.”

Eboue reveals he had suicide thoughts

Emmanuel Eboue has revealed his year-long ban from football has driven him to the verge of suicide.

The 33-year-old is serving a 12-month suspension, handed down by FIFA, over his refusal to pay an agent after his move from Arsenal to Galatasaray in 2011.

The Ivory Coast international admits his exile from football has been the most difficult spell of his career.

“There are a lot of days when I don’t feel like getting out of bed,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“One day I wanted to kill myself.

“My family keep me strong, it’s them that I have to think about but if I was alone, I worry about what I’d have done to myself by now.”