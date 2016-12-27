Draxler heading to PSG after deal agreed with Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg have announced they have agreed an undisclosed fee with Paris St Germain for Germany international Julian Draxler.
The 23-year-old will link up with the Ligue 1 champions in January on a four-and-a-half-year contract subject to him passing a medical.
Juventus and Arsenal were both linked with Draxler in the summer, with the Bianconeri having been close to signing him when he joined Wolfsburg from Schalke in a club-record deal in 2015.
But Draxler, who had a release clause in his long-term Wolfsburg contract, has accepted a deal to join Paris SG.
“Of course I’m sad to see Julian go because he’s an outstanding footballer,” Wolfsburg head coach Valerien Ismael told vfl-wolfsburg.de.
“He gave everything in the recent matches against Frankfurt and Gladbach and once again showed how much this club meant to him.
“I hope his move to France provides him with a fresh challenge.”
