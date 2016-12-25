Donnarumma dedicates Doha win to Berlusconi

Milan players and officials in jubilant mood after lifting the Italian Super Cup trophy in Doha.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donna-rumma dedicated Milan’s Supercoppa Italiana success to club president Silvio Berlusconi after they beat Juventus on penalties on Friday.

The 17-year-old made a vital contribution to the success in Doha, saving from Paulo Dybala in the shootout before Mario Pasalic converted the deciding spot-kick.

Donnarumma, who picked up the first silverware of his professional career, felt the triumph was even more satisfying given that Milan had eight Italians in their starting line-up.

“I am so happy, I can’t even describe it,” he told the club’s official website.

“We prepared for it well and we were on the same level as Juve. To win with all these Italian players in the team really makes me proud.

“The manager gave us that something more, we trust him a lot. This victory is for our president Silvio Berlusconi”.

The Rossoneri fell behind to Giorgio Chiellini’s volley at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium but then Giacomo Bonaventura levelled matters before the half-time break as the tie finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Vincenzo Montella’s men made a bad start to the shootout when Gianluca Lapadula saw his kick saved by Gianluigi Buffon but Mario Mandzukic’s miss and Dybala’s unsuccessful effort left Pasalic to seal a 4-3 win as Milan equalled the Turin club’s record of seven Supercoppa successes.

Juve captain Buffon felt his side paid for not building on their early breakthroughs in the game and the shootout.

“It’s a shame, especially as we led both in normal time and on penalties,” he told reporters.

“We could have avoided the match being dragged out.

“We should have realised that we could have killed off the game in those blistering opening 25 minutes because it was an even contest after that.

“Milan showed determination – they played well.”

The veteran goalkeeper also reflected on a positive 2016 for the Bianconeri during which they won a fifth successive Serie A title and the Coppa Italia.

“(It’s been) a good year. There were lots of good things – it hasn’t ended as we would have liked but that’s part and parcel of the game,” Buffon added.

Montella said he had motivated his players to beat Juventus and lift the cup in Doha.

“The objective was to win, we had to improve and over the last few months we’ve done that,” he was quoted as saying.

“It was a deserved victory and one we had to sweat for to the end. We also had a little bit of luck in extra-time with that Dybala mistake.

“I am happy for these lads, because we’re creating a fine group and that includes those who don’t play as often. I’m also happy for president Berlusconi, who cared so much about this trophy.

“We are creating the foundations to grow in future.”

Last 10 winners

2007 Roma; 2008 Inter; 2009 Lazio; 2010 Inter; 2011 Milan; 2012 Juventus; 2013 Juventus; 2014 Napoli; 2015 Juventus; 2016 Milan.

Supercoppa winners

Juventus 7; Milan 7; Inter 5; Lazio 3; Roma 2; Napoli 2; Sampdoria 1; Parma 1; Fiorentina 1.