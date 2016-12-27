EY’s Transaction Advisory Services wins Mergermarket M&A Awards

Ronald Attard, second from right, after the presentation of two Mergermarket M&A Awards.

EY’s Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) practice has been awarded the Financial Adviser of the Year in Central and Eastern Europe, by Mergermarket, an independent mergers and acquisitions intelligence and data provider, at a ceremony in London.

The Mergermarket M&A Awards are the most coveted accolades in the deal industry across Europe; EY previously won the award in 2014.

EY’s TAS practice was also named the Accountancy Firm of the Year in Europe for the sixth time in seven years. EY previously won the Accountancy Firm of the Year award in 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2010. TAS is recognised for developing trusted relationships with executives by delivering high-quality and exceptional client service at all times – driven by EY’s purpose to build a better working world. In the year under review, TAS ranked a clear first in the number deals and a very close second in term of deal values.

EY TAS is represented in 22 countries across Central and Southeastern Europe with 550 TAS professionals. The award recognises EY’s preeminence in Europe and it also caps an outstanding 2016 for EY TAS in CSE.

Ronald Attard, EY Malta Country Managing Partner and CSE TAS Leader who picked up the awards said: “It is truly an honour and pleasure for us to win these awards. They are a confirmation that the combination of vision, hard work and having the right team is the key to success, year after year.”