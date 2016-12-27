Company briefs

Coinspace Ltd is not licenced or authorised by the MFSA to provide any investment or other financial services in or from Malta, which are required to be licenced or authorised under Maltese law, the authority said. The public should also be aware that any investment opportunities promoted by Coinspace Ltd are likely to be of a risky nature with a high risk of loss of money.

The MFSA said it had become aware that Coinspace, which is a Malta-registered company with a registered office at Mariah Building, Industrial Estate, Triq Il-Kappar, Mosta, and having an internet presence at http://coinspace.eu, was offering a range of services related to crypto-currencies, including exchange and cloud mining services. It appears that the company was offering the opportunity to ‘invest’ in the ownership of crypto-currencies

The MFSA strongly advised the public and consumers of financial services that prior to making any investment or entering into any financial services transaction they should ensure that the entity with whom the investment or transaction is made is autho­rised to provide such services.

A list of entities authorised by the MFSA can be viewed on the official website of the authority at www.mfsa.com.mt/pages/licence holders.aspx.

MBA welcomes European bankers in Malta

Following recent visits to Malta by delegations from the German Banking Association and the British Bankers’ Association, the Malta Bankers’ Association (MBA) held further high-level meetings with visiting delegations from the European Banking Fede­ration as well as the Luxembourg Banking Association.

These visits were aimed at re­viewing the priorities of the forthcoming Maltese EU presidency, and also served as an opportunity to discuss and exchange views on regulatory and supervisory issues of topical interest relating to financial services.

The European Banking Federa­tion unites 32 national banking associations in Europe, including the MBA, that together represent some 4,500 banks, employing over two million people. The federation will be holding its executives committee and board meetings in Malta on May 4 and 5, 2017.

James Bonello, secretary general of the MBA, welcomed this opportunity and said: “We are delighted to be hosting these prestigious events in Malta next year and to be working closely on banking and financial services matters that are affecting our industry with our European counterparts throughout Malta’s EU presidency”.

Fimbank clips on Maltese language destined for schools

Schoolchildren attending government, Church and independent schools will soon have access to a series of video clips which trace the meaning of specific words in Maltese, and which focus on the origin and meaning of Maltese proverbs. These educational clips, produced by Fimbank as part of its corporate social responsibility programme, will be distributed to all primary and secondary schools in Malta.

The initiative was announced by Fimbank chairman John Grech during a recent visit by the Minister for Education and Employment Evarist Bartolo

at Fimbank’s head office in

St Julian’s.

In 2015 Fimbank had partnered with Public Broadcasting Services in an initiative which saw the broadcast of a series of 30-second video spots, focusing on Malta’s linguistic heritage. The series of 100 clips, entitled ‘Kelma Kuljum’ (‘A Word Every Day’), includes both Maltese words used colloquially, as well as others which are being utilised less frequently.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, as a continuation of this project and as part of its CSR programme, Fimbank launched a new series of video clips which focus on Maltese proverbs and their meanings, entitled ‘X’jghid il-Malti?’ (‘Maltese sayings’). The new series has been featured extensively on PBS and the bank’s social media channels.

RSM moves to new offices

RSM, a leading mid-tier audit, accountancy and advisory firm, has moved to new offices in Żebbuġ following a substantial investment to relocate its Malta operations to a brand new experience centre. The new RSM Centre features state-of-the-art facilities for 120 employees and welcoming spaces for client interaction.

The new RSM Centre is bringing all the firm’s services under one roof, thus enhancing client relationships, staff welfare, operations and internal communication.

RSM is an active member firm of RSM International, employing a unique talent pool of 120 professional staff in Malta.

Managing partner Maria Micallef said: “We are proud to announce our move to new office premises. This relocation is the result of continued business growth and an increase in related professional staff. RSM is continuing to invest heavily in building in-house specialist competencies to provide quality, holistic services to our clients. Our best-in-class resources are further supported by knowledge and expertise available throughout the RSM global network.”