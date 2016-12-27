China’s Bright Food hires Goldman to sell UK firm Weetabix
China’s Bright Food Group has hired Goldman Sachs to sell the breakfast cereals producer Weetabix in a deal that could value the famous British brand at roughly £1 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter. The sale comes less than five years after the Chinese company agreed to take control of the 84-year-old business. Bright Food has struggled to crack the Chinese market, where many consumers tend to eat hot breakfasts.
